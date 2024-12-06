Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Vice Chairman Sells 9,100 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,467. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

