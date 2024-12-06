Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells 752 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total transaction of $673,234.24.

On Monday, September 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $54,144.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $97.94.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 49.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.