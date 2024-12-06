Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells $587,200.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,545.12. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vericel Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $56.52 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 942.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens raised Vericel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 61.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,660,000 after purchasing an additional 420,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vericel by 214.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400,667 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 37.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after buying an additional 351,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 34.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 54.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209,009 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.