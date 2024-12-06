Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 290,541 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.79, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Daiwa America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 74,455 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $516,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

