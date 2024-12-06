Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of INSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $18.60.
About Insight Select Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.