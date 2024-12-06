Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of INSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $18.60.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

