Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 863 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.00.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $917.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $788.37 and a 200 day moving average of $707.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $927.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

