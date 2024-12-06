Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 214,272 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.79% of Integra LifeSciences worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.