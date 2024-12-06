Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $275.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.03. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $247.36 and a 12-month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

