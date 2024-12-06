Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.08. 26,476,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 60,531,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

