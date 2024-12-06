Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 2888348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
INTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
