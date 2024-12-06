Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $552.08 and last traded at $551.69, with a volume of 389966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $541.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.33.

The firm has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.78 and a 200-day moving average of $472.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. The trade was a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

