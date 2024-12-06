Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 382,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 466,239 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.44.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.