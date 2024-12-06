Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $22.79. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 304 shares traded.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.