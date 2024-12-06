Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $22.79. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

