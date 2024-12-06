Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and traded as high as $105.59. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF shares last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 227,381 shares traded.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

