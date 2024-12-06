Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 62.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Shares of AME stock opened at $193.85 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

