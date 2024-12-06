Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $127.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.76 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

