Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 2,600 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 66.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 270,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

NYSE XYL opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

