Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 43,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 828,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of F opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

