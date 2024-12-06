IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.03. 10,248,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,533,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.49.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $406,031.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,679.50. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

