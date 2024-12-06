Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 225854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.