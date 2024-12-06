iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 133,451 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

