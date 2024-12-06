iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 111006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 242,206 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

