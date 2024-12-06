iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and traded as high as $25.56. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 533 shares.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
