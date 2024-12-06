J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $37,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,474.58. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $36,850.00.

On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $37,160.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $35,610.00.

NYSE:SMC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,889. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $402.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $3,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $3,313,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $529,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

