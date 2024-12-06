J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $37,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,474.58. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.
- On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $37,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $36,850.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $37,160.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $35,740.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $35,540.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $35,610.00.
Summit Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:SMC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,889. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $402.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream
About Summit Midstream
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Midstream
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.