Jackson Acquisition II (JACS.U) to Raise $200 Million in IPO

Jackson Acquisition II (JACS.U) plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, December 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 20,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Jackson Acquisition II has a market cap of $256 million.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Jackson Acquisition II provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a newly organized blank check company. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We intend to focus our search for target companies in the healthcare sector.Â Richard Jackson is our CEO and chairman. He is the chairman and CEO of Jackson Healthcare, a healthcare staffing company. He is the founder of Jackson Acquisition, which went public in December 2021. Jeb Bush, a former presidential candidate, was the chairman of Jackson Acquisition. That SPAC liquidated in June 2023. While we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector, given the operational experience of our management team in the healthcare services sector, we believe we are well-positionedÂ to capitalize on key trends and opportunities in the world of healthcare. Members of our management team and proposed board of directors have extensive experience in the space, including acting as the Chief Executive Officer of one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the U.S. (based on 2023 revenue).Â Several of them have held senior positions and served on the boards of influential and innovative healthcare companies, such as UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:Â UNH), Lincare Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNCR), Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:Â MD), OptimumCare and AccentCare. We intend to acquire and manage a business or businesses in the healthcare services industry that can benefit from our differentiated and extensive relationships, strength of the Jackson brand name in the healthcare services space and national network. The healthcare services industry represents a large and growing market with strong secular tailwinds and a broad range of potential business combination targets. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), total U.S.Â healthcare expenditures reached approximately $4.5Â trillion in 2022, up from approximately $3.8Â trillion in 2019. CMS has projected that these expenditures will grow at an average annual rate of approximately 5.6% from 2023 through 2032 and reach approximately $7.7 trillion in 2032, and has estimated that total U.S.Â healthcare spending will constitute approximately 20% of projected U.S.Â gross domestic product in 2032. We believe that the healthcare services industry will continue to grow significantly due to, among other things, the increased use of innovative technologies designed to improve patient outcomes, drive efficiency in the industry and permit healthcare companies to better control costs while improving access and overall quality of healthcare. (Note: Jackson Acquisition Co. II filed an S-1/A on Nov. 25, 2024, and revised the unit’s structure to replace one-third of a warrant with one right to receive one-tenth (1/10th) of a share of common stock upon the completion of an initial business combination. The unit ‘s other component will still consist of one share of common stock – just as it did under the original terms. The IPO’sÂ terms are still 20.0 million units at $10.00 each to raise $200.0 million.) (Note: Jackson Acquisition Co. II filed its S-1 for its SPAC IPO on Sept. 27, 2024, and disclosed the terms – 20.0 million units at $10.00 each – to raise $200.0 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant.)Â “.

Jackson Acquisition II was founded in 2024 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 2655 Northwinds Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30009 and can be reached via phone at (770) 643-5605.

