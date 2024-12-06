Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the third quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 7.3% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 805,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 377,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Orion Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.01 million. Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Orion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

