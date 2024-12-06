Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Ryerson worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Ryerson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). Ryerson had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

