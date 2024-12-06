Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $7.20 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,125 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $203,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $980.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $982.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $603.86 and a 12-month high of $991.15. The company has a market capitalization of $435.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $913.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $876.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

