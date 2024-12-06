Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

