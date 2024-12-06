James Lee Sells 25,000 Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Stock

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTKGet Free Report) Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50.

Shares of PTK opened at C$6.74 on Friday. POET Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$469.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.40.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

