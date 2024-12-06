James Mulford Oliver III Sells 55,772 Shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) insider James Mulford Oliver III sold 55,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $621,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,174.56. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSS Stock Performance

TSS stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.92. TSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

