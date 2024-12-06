James Mulford Oliver III Sells 55,772 Shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) insider James Mulford Oliver III sold 55,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $621,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,174.56. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TSS Stock Performance
TSS stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.92. TSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99.
About TSS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TSS
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.