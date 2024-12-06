Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 945,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.22%.

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

