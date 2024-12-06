Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $54.80 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1,265.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 839,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,696 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $54,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after acquiring an additional 892,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,444,000 after acquiring an additional 797,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 724,558 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

XEL stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.