Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $66.45 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $66,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

FR opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

