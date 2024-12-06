Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 132,312 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.87% of Vontier worth $44,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Vontier by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,362 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,954,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,078,000 after buying an additional 227,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

