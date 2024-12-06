Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,010,895 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,924,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.75% of Full Truck Alliance worth $71,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

