Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JANX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. The trade was a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,959,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,081,225. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,245 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,336. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

