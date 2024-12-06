Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 3.29.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 14.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,245 shares of company stock worth $17,032,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.