Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 3.29. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,670.74. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. This represents a 14.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 352,245 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,336 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,943,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,676,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

