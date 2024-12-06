Japjit Tulsi Sells 85,015 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 85,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $402,120.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 608,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.12. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $74,443.77.

Matterport Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

