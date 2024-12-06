JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

