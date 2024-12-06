Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.73% from the stock’s current price.

MREO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of MREO opened at $3.47 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $127,891.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,282.49. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $44,610.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,831.29. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $236,602. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 108.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 102,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

