John P. Miller Buys 20,000 Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) Director John P. Miller bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,153.66. This trade represents a 33.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

Shares of Spruce Power stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spruce Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spruce Power by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spruce Power by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Spruce Power by 14.3% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 438,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.