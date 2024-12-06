Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

