Jonathan Burth Sells 10,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $356,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,440.81. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Burth sold 1,400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $42,056.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $27,186.20.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jonathan Burth sold 400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $67,342.44.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $36.04 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $37.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

