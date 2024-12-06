Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 23,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 148,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Jowell Global Trading Up 10.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.
About Jowell Global
Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.
