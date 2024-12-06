JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $472.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.71.

ULTA stock traded up $37.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.98. 1,644,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

