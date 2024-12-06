Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) vs. HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Critical Survey

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HLS Therapeutics and Jupiter Wellness”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HLS Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness $5.96 million 4.54 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -1.79

HLS Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jupiter Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HLS Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares HLS Therapeutics and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HLS Therapeutics and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HLS Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 0.00

HLS Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.07%. Given HLS Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HLS Therapeutics is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

HLS Therapeutics beats Jupiter Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease. It also distributes MyCare psychiatry lab assays; and MyCare Insite, a point-of-care device to measure patient drug levels. In addition, the company holds the Canadian rights of Trinomia, a cardiovascular therapeutic; and a portfolio of royalty interests of four healthcare products. HLS Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

