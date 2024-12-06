Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

