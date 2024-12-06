Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
