Kelly Rodriques Sells 31,735 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 31,735 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $32,369.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,354,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,464.54. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 7,130 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $7,272.60.

On Monday, November 18th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 95.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forge Global by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

